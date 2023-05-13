Better than new! This 6 BR, 5 FULL BATH, 2 story home boasts a finished basement-perfect for an in-law suite/2nd living qtrs. Enjoy the grand owners suite complete w/tray ceiling, huge ensuite, garden tub, separate shower & walk in closet. A split BR plan creates privacy as the bonus rm separates owners suite from 3 secondary BRs & 2 full baths. A well appointed kitchen overlooks the family rm featuring a coffered ceiling & gas fireplace. Step out onto a lovely screen porch w/views of the backyard, playset & wooded area beyond. Need a place to work from home? You can choose from the main level office or a more secluded rm in the basement which is also great flex space for a workout rm, craft/hobby rm or whatever you need. The rec rm has a wet bar/mini kitchen, an additional living rm & unfinished storage rm. A BR with full bath & walk in closet complete the basement. Access to a covered patio, backyard & sidewalk leading up to driveway are optimal for a private suite/2nd living qtrs.