Move in Ready home with a beautiful outdoor area and saltwater pool! Mooresville Grades School District. Tons of upgrades with an incredible open floorplan. Gourmet kichen with custom soft close cabinetry, updated SS appliances and high end granite counters. Owner's suite on the main level. Stone fireplace in grandroom. Full finished basement perfect 2nd living quarters for nanny, in-laws, or renter. Built in firepit. Covered patio w/ custom built-in outdoor bar. Hot tub and in-ground pool (upgraded to saltwater). Pool is heated. Lovely home for entertaining and multi-generational living. No carpet in this home so perfect for family with allergies. Water filtration system.
6 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $725,000
