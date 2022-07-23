6 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $724,000

Welcome to this beautiful 6 bedroom 5 bath home located in the highly desirable Shinnville Ridge neighborhood. This house has it all with plenty of room to add your personal needs! Enter through the front door on your covered porch into the main level that has your formal dinning room, sitting room/study, two story great room is open to the kitchen which is ideal for entertaining, guest room, full bath and large laundry room and mud room at the garage entrance. On the second level you will find the master suit with large master bath featuring a walk in closet, garden tub, large shower with a his and hers vanity. You will find 3 more bedrooms, one with its own private bathroom along with two more bedrooms adjoined by a Jack and Jill bath. You will fall in love with the basement, this is truly incredible. Large media room, hair salon, gym space, in law suit with large bedroom and full bath. Many more options to add your touch to the fully finished basement. You will not be disappointed!