Wonderful Morrison Plantation home with tons of space, lots of bedrooms, finished basement, and huge private backyard! NEW ROOF IN 2021 and backyard is being completely redone & reseeded for new grass! Entering through the front door you are greeted by soaring ceilings and an open floor plan. Oversized 2 story great room w/ lots of natural light and gas FP. Off the great room is an open kitchen w/ island, breakfast bar, and SS appliances. Step out on the deck and enjoy the beautiful view of the backyard. A guest bedroom, dining room, and living room/office round out the first floor. Upstairs is a very spacious primary bedroom w/ sitting room, lg. walk-in closet, and bath w/ dual vanities, skylight, garden tub & separate shower. Three additional bedrooms on this floor. In the basement there is an additional bedroom and bath plus rec room, media area, exercise room plus a large storage area. Neighborhood has lots of great amenities and is minutes from all sorts of shopping and dining.
6 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $695,000
