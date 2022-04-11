 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
6 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $639,000

Well maintained, move in ready basement home within Mooresville Graded School District. 2nd living quarters (perfect for Nanny/In-Laws/Guests) with separate entrance from driveway that opens up to a private covered patio. Basement features second master suite, large walk in closet, living room, dining nook, kitchen with electric oven/range, refrigerator, sink, dishwasher, 2nd laundry room, and 2 large storage areas. Upper level has large bonus/loft, 3 bedrooms, and 1 full bath. Main level features a large owner's suite, office, formal dining room, breakfast nook, half bath, 2 story foyer and great room with see thru fireplace. Enjoy the peaceful backyard from the upper back deck featuring all new Trex Decking. Let the pups roam the fenced backyard also featuring a large storage shed/shop. New roof in 2021. Multi-Zone HVAC with 3 units for efficient heating and cooling. Poured concrete basement walls provide excellent storm shelter and a sealed dry basement environment.

