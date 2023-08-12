This beautiful Davidson floorplan is a 3-story, 6-Bedroom/4.5-Bath home that is sure to impress! The first floor features a guest suite on the main level, a beautiful kitchen with breakfast space, family room with fireplace, and a dining room with tray ceiling. Four additional bedrooms are upstairs, including the primary bedroom featuring a huge walk-in closet, and the primary bath, which features a garden tub and separate shower. The upper floor also includes a loft and laundry room. Included features such as quartz counters in the kitchen and all baths, fireplace with mantle and slate surround, trim package, and enhanced vinyl plank flooring throughout the common areas add to this home's elegance. Enjoy the outdoors on the 12x14 rear patio. Onsite New Home Specialist can provide guidance regarding estimated completion dates, however, any dates provided are subject to change. Showings will take place at our Mirabella model, 16335 Loch Raven Rd., Huntersville, NC 28078.