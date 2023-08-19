This spectacular home in vibrant Mooresville offers maximum space, upgrades, and carefully crafted outdoor living/landscape galore at a very competitive price. From the charming front porch to the multifunctional living/study/dining space to the gourmet kitchen, this home truly has it all! The large living area opens to the gorgeous screened porch and private backyard- complete with an outdoor shed. The first floor offers a tucked-away guest suite/full bath and an ample laundry room that leads to the massive highly desirable 3 car garage. The upstairs showcases 5 additional bedrooms and 3 baths, plus a loft/bedroom option. The primary suite is gorgeous and offers a sitting space, a beautiful spa-like bathroom with separate vanities and separate closets. There is so much space on the second floor and truly lives large! The amenities of this newer community are fabulous and the school district highly desired. Truly a must-see !
6 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $575,000
-
- Updated
