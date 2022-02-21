Amazing opportunity to own in the sought after Cherry Grove subdivision. This beautiful 2 story home offers many updates to include refinished hardwood floors, new light fixtures, new plantation blinds, air quality purification system on HVAC, new interior paint, hardwoods added on 2nd floor hallway/office/dining room, 3 piece crown molding & new upgraded short pile carpet in all bedrooms. The updated gourmet kitchen offers white painted cabinets, granite countertops, tile back splash, smooth surface cook top, stainless steel appliances, dual ovens and a large island. Enjoy a cup of coffee or cold beverage on the rear screened-in porch overlooking the private wooded back yard. The oversized master bedroom has a trey ceiling & offers a deluxe master bath to include dual sinks, make up vanity, garden tub, separate shower and a very large walk in closet. All secondary bathrooms have tile floors. There is a home office and movie room with projector, 100" screen & surround sound. Must see!
6 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $575,000
