6 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $570,000

Gorgeous 3 story home in the coveted community of Gambill Forest is ready for its new owner! Only minutes from downtown Mooresville this home offers an open floor plan full of natural light, 6 bedrooms, 5 full baths, 1 half bath. All the space a growing family could ever need, not to mention Mooresville Graded Schools! Seller is also offering a $10,000 credit at close that can be used for rate buy down an/or closing costs! Upgrades include a paver back patio with gas fireplace, fenced back yard, under cabinet lighting, and 2” blinds. You will not be disappointed!

