DUE TO THE SIGNIFICANT INTEREST, SELLERS ARE REQUESTING BEST OFFERS TO BE SUBMITTED BY MONDAY FEBRUARY 28th AT 10 AM. Thank you! AMAZING LAYOUT in highly desired CHERRY GROVE with over 4000 square feet! This home lives like a dream with so many options and all of the space you need for living today. Zoom Room, Exercise Room, Sunroom, Music Room, Media Room or In-Law Suite - you can choose with all of the fabulous space this home offers! The core of the home starts in the kitchen where there is endless space and a huge walk-in pantry. An entertainers dream, the kitchen opens to a light filled breakfast room and a Great Room centered around a stone fireplace. Upstairs you'll find a super sized primary suite with room for a sitting area. 3 additional bedrooms and a large bonus room, or make it 4 additional bedrooms upstairs! Beyond the incredible interior space, the backyard is a nature lovers paradise with lots of room for play. Fenced and private with a fire pit, it has endless possibilities. Community amenities include pool, tennis courts, playground and clubhouse. Better Hurry!
6 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $550,000
-
- Updated
