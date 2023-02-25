Gorgeous 3 story home in the coveted community of Gambill Forest is ready for its new owner! Only minutes from downtown Mooresville this home offers an open floor plan full of natural light, 6 bedrooms, 5 full baths, 1 half bath. All the space a growing family could ever need, not to mention Mooresville Graded Schools! Upgrades include a paver back patio with gas fireplace, fenced back yard, under cabinet lighting, and 2” blinds. You will not be disappointed!
6 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $539,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Target purchased the run-down, 80,000-square-foot building that housed North Carolina’s last Kmart store in February 2021.
The streets of Statesville are alive with “The Sound of Music.”
Two people were wounded in a shooting Wednesday night on Caldwell Street.
69-year-old suffers stroke in his N.C. home; Realtor showing house leaves him there. Man died Wednesday.
Deputies in Davidson County rushed to help a 69-year-old man they'd found unresponsive in his house following a welfare check. The man's famil…
Property values are up, but a property tax reappraisal has some Iredell County residents worried about how they’ll pay those increased taxes.