 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

6 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $509,499

6 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $509,499

This new three-story home combines modern luxury with family living and many options to personalize. The main shared spaces enjoy a cohesive design on the first floor, which also provides a patio for outdoor living. A versatile loft is surrounded by four bedrooms, all with walk-in closets, including the owners suite on the second floor, while a flexible bonus room and bedroom make up the top level.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert