This new three-story home combines modern luxury with family living and many options to personalize. The main shared spaces enjoy a cohesive design on the first floor, which also provides a patio for outdoor living. A versatile loft is surrounded by four bedrooms, all with walk-in closets, including the owners suite on the second floor, while a flexible bonus room and bedroom make up the top level.
6 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $509,499
Related to this story
Most Popular
The two people aboard a plane that crashed near the Iredell-Alexander county line Saturday night have non-life-threatening injuries, the North…
A man was stabbed to death Monday night and a woman is now in custody.
A Statesville man has been charged with murder and is being held without bond.
Donna Steele agrees to early payment in $15 million embezzlement case; she is former CEO of Hickory location of international company
A Taylorsville woman who earlier this year pleaded guilty to embezzling more than $15 million has signaled she is willing to begin making restitution payments ahead of her sentencing.
West Iredell High School revealed its scholar sports teams and scholar athletes this week.
A woman is facing an assault charge following a shooting Friday afternoon.
Fishing is a common pastime for the Zsarmani family. Through the generations, they have gone down to the water to throw a line in the water an…
Statesville is looking for a new head football coach. Randall Gusler has retired from that position after 16 seasons.
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, March 20-26.
A Hiddenite man is facing eight charges after authorities said he used a debit card that was left at a gas station.