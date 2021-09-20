 Skip to main content
6 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $479,000

Come fall in love with this charming home in the highly sought after neighborhood, Cherry Grove! Conveniently located near the pool & tennis courts in this amenity filled community, you will not be disappointed. Enter the welcoming foyer that opens up into a large living and kitchen area. Beautiful dining room adjoins a formal living area. The bedrooms and bathrooms are just as spacious. This home is perfect for a large family or entertaining guests! **Please see virtual tour attached**

