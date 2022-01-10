6 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $450,000

Come see this home with the possibility of 6 bedrooms, a great in-ground pool, Trex deck and storage unit! This home has a formal living room, formal dining room, large kitchen with a breakfast bar and breakfast table area, family room and a bedroom and full bath on the main. Upstairs are 5 other rooms including the primary bedroom. Once of the upstairs rooms could be used as a bonus room too! The primary bedroom has trey ceilings, a large en suite bath with dual vanities, separate tub and shower, water closet and dual closets! The back yard is your own oasis! Come see this home and all it has to offer! Multiple Offers Received. Highest and Best Due Sunday 1/9 at 2 PM.