Come see this home with the possibility of 6 bedrooms, a great in-ground pool, Trex deck and storage unit! This home has a formal living room, formal dining room, large kitchen with a breakfast bar and breakfast table area, family room and a bedroom and full bath on the main. Upstairs are 5 other rooms including the primary bedroom. Once of the upstairs rooms could be used as a bonus room too! The primary bedroom has trey ceilings, a large en suite bath with dual vanities, separate tub and shower, water closet and dual closets! The back yard is your own oasis! Come see this home and all it has to offer! Multiple Offers Received. Highest and Best Due Sunday 1/9 at 2 PM.
6 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $450,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A Troutman man was killed in a crash Tuesday night on Salisbury Highway.
- Updated
A Statesville woman and a 16-year-old were killed in a head-on crash on Taylorsville Highway near Lippard Farm Road on Monday morning.
It’s now called Little G’s Barbershop in Hickory, but even when it was called simply The Barber Shop, it was always Little G’s.
OLIN—North Iredell’s Beckham Tharpe stole the ball at midcourt and drove in for a two-handed jam to open the scoring Friday night against Stat…
Harbor Freight plans to hire up to 30 people as it opens its Statesville location later this spring.
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Dec. 30-Jan.5…
- Updated
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Taylorsville man after they said he received money for renovations on a house, but he never did…
- Updated
CHARLOTTE — U.S. District Judge Kenneth D. Bell sentenced Cyianna Ashley Woods, 38, of Atlanta, Georgia, to 60 months in prison Thursday on wi…
- Updated
A surveillance video photo led to the arrest of a man in the theft of catalytic converters, Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said.
- Updated
One Mooresville building was heavily damaged after a storm blew through Iredell County early Monday morning with winds gusting around 40 miles…