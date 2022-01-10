 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
6 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $450,000

6 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $450,000

  • Updated
6 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $450,000

Come see this home with the possibility of 6 bedrooms, a great in-ground pool, Trex deck and storage unit! This home has a formal living room, formal dining room, large kitchen with a breakfast bar and breakfast table area, family room and a bedroom and full bath on the main. Upstairs are 5 other rooms including the primary bedroom. Once of the upstairs rooms could be used as a bonus room too! The primary bedroom has trey ceilings, a large en suite bath with dual vanities, separate tub and shower, water closet and dual closets! The back yard is your own oasis! Come see this home and all it has to offer! Multiple Offers Received. Highest and Best Due Sunday 1/9 at 2 PM.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert