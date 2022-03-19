 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
6 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $3,775

  • Updated
6 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $3,775

Beautiful 6 bedroom home located in Atwater Landing, a lakefront community. This property has a spacious and grand floor plan with an abundance of storage and natural light. The upgraded kitchen appliances, white cabinets, and granite countertops can easily be styled to fit any preference. Upstairs features 5 bedrooms, including the owner's suite, Jack and Jill suite, and an open loft. The home also features a first-floor guest suite, mudroom, and a three-car garage. Whether you need space to entertain or a place to enjoy quiet time you can experience both with a fenced-in yard, covered and paved patio, and grill. You will also enjoy several community features and amenities such as a five-lane lap pool, kiddie pool, a 3000 sqft clubhouse, walking trails, playground, fitness room, and a bocce ball court. Don't let the opportunity to rent this magnificent house slip away!

