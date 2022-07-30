Stunning Luxury Waterfront Home, with over 300k+ in upgrades! Featuring a pristine Gourmet Kitchen with oversized island, quartz countertops, double oven, 5 burner gas cooktop, and stainless appliances. Great Open floor plan with amazing water views. Basement features a tiled kitchen, wide open lounge area, HUGE walk-in storage rooms, and a bed/full bath! This home also features, lake fed irrigation, electric at the dock and a Hydro-Hoist 8800UL2 boat lift . Owners created a state of the art, one of a kind, breathtaking backyard oasis. Oasis includes outdoor lighting, landscaping, covered grilling and bar area with audio automation, extensive travertine tile decking/patio space, gas fire pit, brand new custom pebble tec saltwater pool /spa with swim up bar. Lake community with pool, park and walking trails.
6 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $2,095,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A week before he was found dead, a string of 911 calls came from former NAACP president's Guilford County home
An armed robbery and an assault with sexual motives were reported at a prominent civil rights activist’s home in the days before his death.
A 67-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 40 near the Stamey Farm Road exit.
A Statesville man was shot early Sunday morning in the parking lot of a local restaurant.
A Statesville man was charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and reckless driving for a crash that claimed the life of Carl Russell D…
Finally, Statesville municipal elections are over after the runoff results were tallied on Tuesday night. Statesville's mayor will remain the …
He drives from Florida nearly every weekend to race in Winston-Salem. After 8 years, he got his first ‘Madhouse’ win.
Jeremy Gerstner and his family make a nearly 20-hour round trip weekly to race at the Madhouse, but he earned his first career win last Saturday.
Serenity House, the only comfort care home in North Carolina, announced Tuesday that it would permanently close its home in Mooresville at the end of July.
Crystal Hopson went on a week-long vacation and ignored her email.
Twenty-five years ago:
An Olin man has been charged after his girlfriend was shot in the leg, Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said.