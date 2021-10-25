6 Bedroom Home in Mocksville - $315,000

Take a look at this HUGE home conveniently located in Mocksville! This spacious home features an open concept floor plan that is perfect for entertaining. The kitchen features recent updates & a large eat-in island for quick breakfasts & lunches. Dining area contains plenty of room for a large table for formal dining! HUGE primary bedroom has two large walk-in closets. Each bathroom has been updated with tile floors & beautiful tile surrounds containing tile inlays. Primary bath has jetted tub with beautiful tile! The cozy den with a wood burning fireplace offers a space for lounging beside the fire in the upcoming winter months. When you need a little more relaxation, head out to the "spa room" complete with hot tub, changing area & a spot to mount your TV. The outdoor shop features a roll up garage door and upstairs loft with two rooms for even more storage! Conveniently located to I40 for easy access to Statesville/WinstonSalem, while located in highly sought after Davie County!