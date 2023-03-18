Experience the wonderful community of Covington Estates Lake Norman, in this spacious and inviting, newly painted, 2 story-home, situated on a large lot with fenced in yard and wooded area behind. As you enter the home, take in the natural light and easy flow. The open kitchen and living area is perfect for entertaining, relax by the fireplace and enjoy time with guests. The formal dining room with coffered ceiling is just steps away. Main floor office has French doors that add privacy while allowing light to pass through. The kitchen boasts double ovens, gas cooktop, large island, quartz countertops and sliders leading out to backyard patio. A guest bedroom and full bath is located on the main floor. Upstairs you will find a perfect primary oasis with dual vanity, large shower, garden tub and huge walk-in closet. 6th bedroom upstairs can be used as bonus room to accommodate your needs. Enjoy the community pool, playground, and boat R/V storage. Public boat launch is 2 minutes away.