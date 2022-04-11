Extraordinary Custom SailView Home with Boat Slip and Lift! This is The One!! Offering Main & Upper Level Primary Suites, Lower Level Potential Secondary Living Quarter! Stunning Stone Surround Fireplace on Main,Outdoor Living Galore! Beautiful Entry Doors to Welcome All! Gleaming Hardwoods Throughout Main & Upper, 10’-20’ Ceiling Ht on Main, 8’ Doors, Wonderful Ceiling Details, Extensive Mouldings, Dual Staircases Add Extra Pizazz! Kitchen Boasts Walk-in Pantry, Huge Fridge, Gas Cooktop w/ Griddle, Warming Drawer, Wet Bar & More! Indoors or Out this Home is Ideal for Entertaining! Oversized 3 Car Garage Plus Basement Level Garage /Workshop! Basement-Fireplace, Mini Kitchen /Bar, Home Gym/Flex! Enjoy Your Oversized Screen Porch Offering Views of Creek & Fenced, Landscaped Rear Yard w/ Firepit & Room For Pool! Lower Level Patio Featuring Stone Arches -Stunning! Central Vac, Exterior Painted 2019,Roof 2020-So Many Additional Features, See Features List! Photos Soon! Showings Start 4/9/22
6 Bedroom Home in Denver - $1,395,000
A man wanted in connection with the theft of power tools from an Iredell residence was taken into custody Sunday after two hours of attempts t…
Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said a Yadkinville man was arrested after he pushed his way into a home early morning and locked himsel…
More ice cream? Yes, please.
The city considered JRN Development, LLC’s proposal for the city to sell three parcels in order to build affordable housing within the city of…
Davis Medical Group, Family Medicine Davie Avenue welcomes Jamie Gregory, MSN, APRN, FNP-BC. She is joining Dr. Michael Salter in the Statesvi…
All congregations of Jehovah’s Witnesses across the world are being encouraged to begin holding in-person meetings this week.
Reta Hoover: Former probation officer says she handled tense situations by remembering that everybody's human, wants to be acknowledged
Through a decades-long career that has put her in more than a few challenging situations, Reta Hoover has managed to keep an easygoing demeanor.
The Statesville Recreation and Parks Department is enjoying being back in full swing and looking forward to a busy spring and summer. They are…
Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson says he's all but certain about a run for the governor's office.
The Statesville Fire Department has announced the promotion of Lt. Matt Thompson to captain, effective April 4. A 14-year veteran with the SFD…