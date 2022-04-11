6 Bedroom Home in Denver - $1,395,000

Extraordinary Custom SailView Home with Boat Slip and Lift! This is The One!! Offering Main & Upper Level Primary Suites, Lower Level Potential Secondary Living Quarter! Stunning Stone Surround Fireplace on Main,Outdoor Living Galore! Beautiful Entry Doors to Welcome All! Gleaming Hardwoods Throughout Main & Upper, 10’-20’ Ceiling Ht on Main, 8’ Doors, Wonderful Ceiling Details, Extensive Mouldings, Dual Staircases Add Extra Pizazz! Kitchen Boasts Walk-in Pantry, Huge Fridge, Gas Cooktop w/ Griddle, Warming Drawer, Wet Bar & More! Indoors or Out this Home is Ideal for Entertaining! Oversized 3 Car Garage Plus Basement Level Garage /Workshop! Basement-Fireplace, Mini Kitchen /Bar, Home Gym/Flex! Enjoy Your Oversized Screen Porch Offering Views of Creek & Fenced, Landscaped Rear Yard w/ Firepit & Room For Pool! Lower Level Patio Featuring Stone Arches -Stunning! Central Vac, Exterior Painted 2019,Roof 2020-So Many Additional Features, See Features List! Photos Soon! Showings Start 4/9/22