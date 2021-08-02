STUNNING WATERFRONT property that boasts both Beauty and Privacy with panoramic views from nearly every room in the House. Spectacular main chanel sunrises and sunsets with 136' of shoreline can be enjoyed from the Veranda in the Michael Phelps swim spa. New 10,000lb boat lift with new added LED lighting to dock. The indoor outdoor living space is enhanced with accordian style doors all the way across the back of home. A Chef's Dream kitchen with a Jenn-Air Noir Professional Range & Double islands for serving and entertaining. Home Automation and lighting control system(all app controlled) and Whole Home Niles & Marantz Audio with Web Interface are just a few of the many recent upgrades to the home. 4 car garage with PorteCochere. 2nd garage is side load and not visible from the street. Over 5000sqft with 6 bedrooms and huge bonus/game room for tons of family fun! Master suite on main with elegant master bath. This home is a MUST EXPERIENCE!! NO HOA
6 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $3,175,000
