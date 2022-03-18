Have you been searching for that perfect home that is not only MINUTES FROM LAKE NORMAN but also has the space for all of your boats, trucks and ATVs? How would you like having over an acre and a half of space with a FINISHED basement? Look no further because we have the perfect home for you! This home has been elegantly redone and has spared no expense! Enjoy your fully finished basement complete with den & large media room that can easily be converted into a theater! You'll love the new owners suite with that offers privacy and luxury with a full custom, tile shower and your open concept kitchen/living area complete with granite countertops and a kitchen island! There are so many amazing areas to this home, you'll have to come see them for yourself! Call TODAY for a showing before your dream home is gone for good! Showings begin Friday 3/18/22
5 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $750,000
