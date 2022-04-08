5 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $725,000

***PRICE IMPROVED*** FULLY RENOVATED home on 1.69 acres with a FINISHED basement, HUGE oversized attached garage and a 2 car detached garage just minutes from Lake Norman! You will love all of the upgrades done to this home which include Roof – 2019, HVAC – 2019, New paint, floors, countertops, appliances, fixtures, electrical, plumbing, custom shower in owner’s suite and much more! Tons of privacy, property lines extend into trees and you’ll love the location! This home has easy access to I-77, Charlotte & Lake Norman and seriously…a garage over 1,000sqft that will fit all of your vehicle & storage needs! Lets get you into a new home before rates go up even more!