5 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $495,000

Built in 2019 in sought after Falls Cove at Lake Norman Community! 5 bedroom 4.5 baths with an open floor plan and nearly 3500 sq ft. Large guest suite on main with full bathroom. Beautiful white kitchen cabinets, back splash, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances. Large Master with tiled shower and Large walk in closet. Spacious loft just off of stairs on second floor. All secondary bathrooms are tiled with granite countertops. Home comes with fully installed Puronics Water Treatment! Large fenced in backyard with oversized back patio great for entertaining. Community offers pool, playground and walking trails! Falls Cove at Lake Norman community is conveniently close to shopping, 1 mile from marina, boat launch and lake Norman State Park swim and beach complex. Showings begin 5/20!