Welcome to this gorgeous neighborhood! Terrific 5 bedroom and 4.5 bath home with a 2 car garage. You’ll enjoy preparing meals in the gorgeous kitchen with sleek counters, tiled backsplash, stainless appliances, and beautiful spacious cabinetry. Flow into the living room featuring a cozy fireplace, perfect for entertaining. The main bedroom boasts a private ensuite with a separate tub and shower and dual sinks. Other bedrooms offer plush carpet and plenty of natural light. Entertain on the back patio, perfect for barbecues. Don't miss this incredible opportunity.
5 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $462,000
