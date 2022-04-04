This new three-story home features a first-floor formal living and dining room, casual family room and breakfast nook, modern kitchen and inviting patio. A loft and bonus room that add shared living space are on the second and third floors. The owners suite and three secondary bedrooms are situated on the second floor, with a fifth bedroom on the third floor.
5 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $461,499
