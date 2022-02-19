Looking for new construction but don't want to wait? And you don't have the time to put in all the upgrades the builder doesn't include? Look no further!! This home has all the updates and it is completely ready to move in! Open floor plan on the main floor with a spacious kitchen, large island with barstool seating, breakfast area, and cozy fire place in the living room! Guest suite on the main as well, perfect for in-laws! Don't miss all the details you won't get from the builder! Blinds on all the windows, California Closets in the panty and the primary closet, Storage in the garage, ceiling fans, lighting, and more! Upstairs has the large primary suite with 3 other bedrooms, one of which has its own private bathroom and the 2nd story balcony overlooking the front yard! This is a sought after floor plan! The back yard has been professionally landscaped with an extra large stamped concrete patio and outlining landscaping all around! Come see this one quick before it is gone! Call the listing agent Oliver Cross at 704-459-3332 to see it in person!
5 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $435,000
