5 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $425,000

Better than new construction, without the wait & pricey upgrades, this home has so much to offer! The highly desired Riley floor plan from True Homes offers tons of space to spread out in w/a 5th bedroom PLUS a bonus room. A main level bedroom & full bathroom make this home the perfect fit for guests, work, or room to grow! If you love to entertain, this is the home for you; a butler's pantry connects the dining room to the kitchen w/soft close cabinets, granite counter tops, walk-in pantry & large island. Continue to the patio & enjoy nature w/the wood lined lot. The custom touches continue upstairs w/the oversized primary suite which includes walk-in closet & private bathroom. This home will not disappoint when it comes to the extras that were so thoughtfully chosen. Fantastic Location! Minutes from I-77 at Exit 42 w/easy access to Charlotte & Winston Salem. A short drive into Mooresville or Troutman, convenient to restaurants, shopping & approx 5 miles to the shores of Lake Norman.