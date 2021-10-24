 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $415,000

Magnolia Hall is a Prestigious 1907 Victorian home in a stellar location. Capture the classic charm of the home while sitting outside in your rocking chair on the wrap around covered front porch. Large Foyer opens to substantial living room(s) w that mid century feel. 6 fireplaces to keep warm. Dining rm is located off kitchen w lg windows boasting sunlight. Just off Kitchen, enter the laundry rm leading to generous bk deck overlooking Fire Pit & oversized lot. Primary/Parlor on main includes powder rm to complete this level. Upstairs leads to a charming porch w swings, 4 bedrms & full bath. This home provides many options such as finishing Attic for addl living space, perfect Bed & Breakfast opportunity, approved space for pool, ideas are endless. A very special home that is move-in ready or can be taken to the next level. Enjoy living in a piece of history that Troutman has to offer. New Copper Gutters, Appliances, Sump Pump, New motion lights, New Humidifier in basement, All 2021.

