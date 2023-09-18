Calvin Creek is the perfect new community in Troutman, NC tucked away in the most natural setting. Nearby, is the sought after Lake Norman with water activities and endless sunsets. Calvin Creek is nestled in a tree-lined setting, but is convenient to the bustle of Mooresville which includes, shopping, dining and entertainment. Amenities include pool and cabana, playground and walking trails. This community will include stainless appliances, granite in kitchen and solid surface in living areas D.R. Horton has thoughtfully designed, plans that focus on todays lifestyles featuring superior craftsmanship. With this combination of location, pricing, and included features, it is easy to see why so many people would like to call this home.
5 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $389,000
