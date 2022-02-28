 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $3,500,000

Welcome home to this stunning estate nestled on over 24 acres in the Lake Norman area. Enter through the private security gate, down a beautiful tree-lined paved driveway on this sprawling estate. This home boasts over 8,000sqft featuring 5-bedrooms, 5 full baths and 3 half baths. Including a home movie theatre, workout gym, and lower level entertainment space with a complete wet bar. A detached 2,594-sqft 5-car garage with a lift and workshop is sure to impress. This home speaks sophistication and elegance with unparalleled quality throughout, from the archways and gourmet chef's kitchen, no architectural detail was spared. The winding pathway through the woods leads to pastures and a run in barn. The property features optimum privacy yet conveniently located just minutes to shopping and dining in downtown Troutman and Mooresville. This exceptional retreat is unlike any other in the Lake Norman area. This expansive Estate is a must see!

