You are going to love this 2500+ sqft open floor plan in the Iredell County School system! Looking for room and the comfort of your guests? Then this 5 bedroom, 3 bath 2-story home is it! It also has a flex room and a guest bedroom with a full bath on the main level, and upstairs includes a loft which can become a 6th bedroom! Feel at home in the large, spacious kitchen, with granite countertops that overlooks the great room and dining area. Enjoy sitting at the kitchen island or dining area next to kitchen and still be a part of everything. This whole area is great for gatherings. Large ensuite primary bedroom has a spacious bath featuring a walk in shower. All the bedrooms on the upper level have walk-in closets! Washer and Dryer and all major appliances are included! Community in Troutman with a trail system, sidewalks, streetlights, plans for a dog park. Ask about special financing/rate with preferred lender for those who qualify. To-Be-Built. Primary residence only.