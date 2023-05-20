This is one beautiful home that keeps going and going. Every detail is remarkable, a must see. Finished room over the garage with bathroom, every finish is superb throughout this home. Cathedral ceilings with tung ang groove planking, granite kitchen and bathrooms. Finished basement, nothing has been missed in this home. Huge shed, cooking-sitting area out back along with a pit-cooking for your enjoyment. Landscaping is amazing as well. This screams it all. 3 separate HVAC units, sprinkler system, huge parking area for all of your guests. This has a wine room, Workout room, bar and living room in the basement. There is a shared driveway for the first small portion of this home, it is paved.
5 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $1,700,000
