5 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $1,425,000

Traditional elegance is the best way to describe this spacious, over 5,600 SF waterfront estate. The backyard is a retreat featuring an in-ground pool, sprawling stone/tile pool deck, brick fireplace and covered patio! Fully-finished, walkout basement is an extraordinary 2nd living quarters featuring a huge entertaining space, generously-sized bedroom, full bath, bonus room and well-equipped 2nd kitchen. Amazing views of the lake from the owner’s bedroom, living room and keeping kitchen/sunroom! The owner’s retreat features a tray ceiling, and spa-like bath with a jetted tub and generously-sized closets. Access the main floor, brick balcony/patio from the owner’s bedroom as well as the kitchen. Tons of natural light and amazing views throughout this home! 3 large secondary bedrooms, a bonus room and 2 additional full baths are on the upper level. Walk down to the covered dock with room for seating and a fire pit. Booat slip in deep water and quick access to main channel.