Exquisite one-of-a-kind Lake Norman Waterfront Estate offers incredible privacy! Gorgeous custom-built home situated on 2.7 acres with 627 feet of shoreline, large outbuilding, private pier, covered boat dock, and 2 boat lifts. Incredible year-round lake views from all levels, especially from the oversized screened porch on the main level. Master suite on main, 5 total bedrooms, 2nd living quarters in the basement. Plenty of storage/ workshop/ garage space. Convenient to shopping and dining. No HOA.
5 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $1,350,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
An ongoing neighborhood dispute led to a shooting in Troutman on Sunday afternoon.
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Nov. 18-23. L…
A Statesville woman reportedly threatened to blow up her home and nearly hit two deputies while fleeing in her vehicle, Iredell County Sheriff…
A barn fire spread to a home Sunday night.
- Updated
Holiday football in The Hollow is here.
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Nov. 14-20.
The purpose of the “Why I Love Statesville” essay contest is to promote an appreciation and understanding of the culture, history and people o…
- Updated
One of the best seasons in Statesville Greyhound football history came to an end Friday night in the 3A state quarterfinals as No. 3 Dudley (1…
The Earth is warming at an accelerated pace.
Larry Payne is the newest candidate to announce a run for a seat on the Iredell County Board of Commissioners, promoting himself as “the voice…