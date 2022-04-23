Practically new construction on over an acre lot, with walk out basement, big water views and room for a pool! Mile long views await you from practically every room. The home features a neutral gray color palette with an open floor plan. Luxury finishes such as 10 ft ceilings, crown molding and site finished hardwoods throughout. The home was designed with a lakeside infinity pool in mind! There is a fire pit on the shoreline and covered dock. This home has storage galore with multiple walk in closets and a 3 car garage. The basement is finished, but some area has been left unfinished and is used as storage. HOA has not been set up yet for Osprey Cove, but according to the attorney it will be minimally restrictive and will not restrict vacation rentals. Convenient to groceries, restaurants, and shopping. Less than a 5 min. boat ride to favorite lakefront restaurants! Home can be purchased furnished! 3D TOUR AVAILABLE
5 Bedroom Home in Terrell - $2,970,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
A woman and her two young children were among the four people found dead in a house fire on Monday near Coolemee in Davie County, friends said Tuesday.
Four North Carolina Highway Patrol vehicles were damaged Tuesday night when someone set them on fire, said First Sgt. Daniel Hall.
Sheriff: Father shot children, their mother before setting fire, turning gun on himself in Davie County house
Davie County investigators say a family went to the sheriff's office just hours before a murder-suicide in which two young children and their parents were killed.
A Statesville woman was charged with stabbing her boyfriend during a domestic dispute, the Statesville Police Department said in a news release.
A Mt Ulla man was killed in a one-vehicle crash on Rowan Road on Wednesday night.
Curtis Fortner admitted he was a bit of a fangirl when he first met Barbara McKay.
Two people were arrested on felony drug charges after a traffic stop, Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said in a news release.
The investigation into a shooting at Jonathan ‘DaBaby’ Kirk’s home continues as the Troutman Police Department is finishing interviewing those…
A 19-year-old woman, being held in the Iredell County Detention Center on a murder charge, was found dead Thursday morning, said Sheriff Darre…
'Everything I told them was a lie.' Man convicted of killing Chris Paul's grandfather says confession was coerced.
Jermal Tolliver, one of five men convicted as teenagers in the 2002 death of NBA star Chris Paul's grandfather, Nathaniel Jones, took the stand Thursday, saying that Winston-Salem police coerced him during hours of interrogation to give a false statement.
"Everything I told them was a lie," he said.