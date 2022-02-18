5 Bedroom Home in Stony Point - $965,000

1.67 acre lakefront paradise located in a private/gated community! This tri-level, 5280 sqft home (with 4200sf ac/heated) includes two master suites, fantastic lake views, attached and detached garages with ample parking. **An additional 1.9 acres lakefront lot can be purchased for $84,000 bringing this to over 3.5 acres.** The middle/main level includes nice foyer with vaulted ceiling, Patagonian Rosewood Flooring, 1/2 bath, mud room, laundry room. This floor hosts a master suite with lake views, double sinks, jacuzzi tub, shower, and closet. second bedroom includes a closet and bathroom with bathtub/shower combo. Main floor formal dining room, large great room with fireplace and double sliding glass doors leading to a covered porch. The large kitchen is set with a 12 ft island, large double fridge/freezer, an extra sink for bar or coffee bar. Upstairs, master includes amazing lake views, fireplace, attached nursery or office. The lower level has game/ kitchen combo bed and bath.