5 Bedroom Home in Stony Point - $929,000

1.67 acre lakefront paradise in a private/gated community! This tri-level, 5280 sqft home (with 4200sf ac/heated) includes two master suites, fantastic lake views, attached and detached garages with ample parking. (House $929,000 with 1.67 acres add 1.9 acres for only $60,000 with sellers $24,000 discount to total $989,000) **** Total over 3.5 acres **** The middle/main level includes nice foyer with vaulted ceiling, Patagonian Rosewood Flooring, 1/2 bath, mud room, laundry room. This floor has master suite with lake views, double sinks, jacuzzi tub, shower, and closet. second bedroom includes a closet and bathroom. Main floor formal dining room, large great room with fireplace and double sliding glass doors leading to a covered porch. The large kitchen is set with a 12 ft island, large double fridge/freezer, an extra sink for bar or coffee bar. Upstairs, master includes fireplace, attached nursery or office. The lower level has game/ kitchen combo bed and bath.

