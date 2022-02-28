Fabulous Mini-Farm that has it ALL! INCREDIBLE remodel w high end finishes throughout. Spacious, open floor plan with floor to ceiling windows offering gorgeous views of the country. You will be impressed w the workmanship! A welcoming front porch opens to elegant entry way, great room w/ high coffered ceiling, lovely screened porch off great room, dining area open to below. STELLAR kitchen w exotic granite tops, remarkable custom cabinetry, oversized island/bar area, corner kitchen sink w stunning views of the land, French door leads to partially covered deck, pool w covered sitting area. Lower level of the home has plenty of space for an office, bedroom, playroom, or den. Words cannot describe the outdoor living offered on this 5 acre one of kind home! A luxury, heated and cooled 3 car garage w/ a full attic, picturesque 3 stall barn with a tack room, large outbuilding, fenced pasture, fire pit and more. All outbuildings have electricity and water.
5 Bedroom Home in Stony Point - $729,900
