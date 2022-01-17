The Burnside is THE luxury home you've been looking for. This spacious, open floor plan includes a large gourmet kitchen that includes plenty of space for entertaining. The great room boats a grand fireplace, a seperate office/study and an amazing flowing floorplan. Generous primary and secondary bedrooms and outdoor living areas, private boat launch and lake access to Lake Norman. This proposed custom home is located in a beautiful waterfront community, walking distance from the lake and within minutes to shopping and restaurants. See MLS# 3728505 for lot only. See MLS# 3728505 for lot only.For more information please call Naomi Race 704-774-9710 or Billy Race 704-909-8466 with Realty ONE Group Select. www.smilesandkeys.com
5 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $895,000
