5 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $820,000

You won't want to miss this amazing 5 Bedroom home with DEEDED BOATSLIP on a serene part of Lake Norman! Luxuries galore with custom moldings, granite, coffered and tray ceilings, tile features, built-ins and more! Oversized Great Room with gas log fireplace, Office, gourmet Kitchen with stainless appliances, eating bar and Pantry, Formal Dining and Living Rooms and Breakfast. Laundry Room has lots of cabinet storage with sink. 2 Bedrooms on main also share Jack & Jill Bath. Master Suite on main with double tray ceiling, granite, whirlpool and two custom walk-in closets. Upper level has wrought iron ballasters, Bedrooms, Full Bath and an extra large Bonus and Rec Room area that is perfect for second Office, Media, Exercise or Play Room. Screened Porch with Trex decking, Flagstone Patio with Fireplace, Full Irrigation, Lush landscaping and Boatslip with a 7,000 lb lift. Storage galore under porch, in the walk-in attic and in the HUGE 3-Car Garage which also has sink and epoxy floor.