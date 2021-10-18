Stunning, well maintained home, with amenities galore, in popular Windemere! Enjoy main level living - primary bedroom with private bath, spacious kitchen w/stainless steel appliances, adjacent breakfast area, pantry, laundry room and living room, as well as a sunroom to enjoy your morning coffee! Upstairs has three more bedrooms, a full bath and an office. The full basement has a theater room w/kitchen, a recreation room, workout room, and another bedroom and full bath - making this an area that could be used as a separate inlaw suite! All this, plus enjoy the clubhouse, outdoor community pool, tennis court, assigned community boat slip (not deeded), and an abundance of activities that can be enjoyed on Lake Norman!!
5 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $679,000
