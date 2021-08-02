So many extras fill spacious 5 BR + Bonus home on 4th hole of Larkin Golf Club! Oversized garage a MUST-SEE for car/shop enthusiasts has extra outlets (two 220V) & sep rooms for a shop + a paint/storage room w/naval style non-combust light! Amazing backyard-enjoy day or night w/shade trees, colorful blooms, firepit, slackline for ropes practice & green views of golf course adding open feel & the perfect backdrop to gorgeous sunsets. TONS of storage-4 floored attics fit the bill + Custom closets in Master Down & upper BR 4. HW floors most main rooms w/open floorplan 2 Sty GR, soaring stone FP, granite kitch w/eat-in bar & Brkfast w/deck access. Stylish newer lighting tops Formal DR (butler pantry/sink nearby) & Brkfast Rm. Lg Office can accommodate dual work/study stations. Upper BR2 is ensuite w/WIC & 208 sf WI attic! 2 sinks in 3rd full bath for 3 BRs w/fans + Bonus Rm (book-ended w/more deep floored storage). Shop could also be great Fitness Rm. New Roof-2018. 2 quick miles to I-77.
5 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $549,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
One of the bodies found in the Loram Drive fire has been identified according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
- Updated
A fatal fire is under investigation on Loram Drive, near Troutman Tuesday night.
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from July 22-28. L…
- Updated
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a pair of deaths after a fire Tuesday night in Troutman on Loram Drive.
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office announced that a third body was located after a fire Tuesday on Loram Drive in Troutman.
- Updated
The car of a missing man was located in Iredell County.
Two Iredell County coaches have been selected to coach in the 2022 East-West All-Star football game in Greensboro, the N.C. Coaches Associatio…
- Updated
A Mooresville teacher has been charged with soliciting photos of a 15-year-old girl through SnapChat.
- Updated
Iredell-Statesville Schools students and staff will have the option of wearing a mask when classes get under way next month.
- Updated
Mitchell Community College students relying on scholarships to afford their education got a major boost with the announcement that longtime St…