5 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $549,000

Full brick veneer home in located in the Barium Seasons Village subdivision. With almost 5000 square feet this home boasts 2 stories with a fully finished basement and a wonderful open floor plan. Two fireplaces, curved archways, decorative moldings, hardwood flooring, ceramic tile along with formal & casual living areas. The kitchen is open, and has 42" cabinets, granite countertops, newer stainless steel appliances. Master Suite on upper level has tray ceilings and sitting room, bathroom with a double sink vanity. The fully finished basement has a separate entrance on its own. Two of rooms do have full closets and are considered bedrooms. There is an office & second kitchen on this level as well! All within close proximity to Lake Norman State Park with mountain biking trails, swimming, boat launch!