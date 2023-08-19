This home has it all! This Adams Homes 3105 floor plan is only 2 years old and has great spaces! Beautiful, large eat-in kitchen, separate dinning room, open floor plan, primary bedroom on main with gigantic walk-in closet. Potentially 5 bedrooms/2 baths upstairs giving plenty of bedrooms or room for home offices, craft room, den, play room, etc. Second living room/loft space upstairs. So much space and so many options on how this home could work for you! Home sits on Larkin Golf Club 11th tee, but back yard is still private with creek running beside the lot. Adorable front porch, oversized back patio, and terraced back yard give you plenty of options for spending time outside. Expanded driveway gives additional parking space. Walkable neighborhood with pool, tennis courts, club house. Convenient to Statesville or Troutman and I-77.
5 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $544,000
-
- Updated
