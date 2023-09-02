3.125% 30 Year Fixed Assumable Mortgage! Call LA for details. Welcome to 119 Fox Tail Court, situated on a serene golf course, this magnificent home boasts incredible features and breathtaking sunset views. With its well-designed layout and generously sized lot with fenced in backyard, this residence offers a truly exceptional living experience. The two story great room serves as the heart of the home, offering a perfect setting for entertaining guests or enjoying peaceful family gatherings. The primary bedroom, conveniently located on the main level, provides a private retreat where you can unwind and rejuvenate. Upstairs includes 4 additional bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The golf course renovation is set to impress with upscale casual dining, expansive 12,000 sq ft putting greens, and notable enhancements to both fairways and greens. Golf enthusiasts will appreciate the proximity to the course. Schedule your appointment today!