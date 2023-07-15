Welcome to 143 Margo Lane in Statesville, perfectly nestled on Larkin Golf Course's 10th fairway. This expansive home offers 3700+ sqft, ideal for any size family. With 5 spacious bedrooms, generous closets, a huge bonus room, and a 3-car garage, it's a rare find. Enjoy proximity to the lake without traffic and easy access to I-77. Only 30 minutes from Charlotte and a short drive to the Carolina mountains and beaches. Larkin amenities include golf, tennis, pickleball, a community pool, and more. Larkin Golf Club is undergoing a multi-million dollar renovation, which will include an upscale casual restaurant, 12,000 sqft putting green, Chip Eagle Bermuda grass, and so much more. The course is scheduled to reopen around Labor Day. Larkin is a beautiful, meticulously maintained neighborhood with so much to offer. You owe it to yourself to make this home a “Must See”.
5 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $525,000
