Enjoy the rear ambiance from the oversized deck with pergola and built in hot tub. The extensive landscaping in rear making you feel like you 're in Augusta's on the 13th hole. Walkway to golf path, home backs onto 9th tee box and very secluded with the landscaping design. Move in ready with refinished wood flooring, neutral painting throughout entire home, new carpeting upstairs. Main floor master & additional bedroom joined by the jack n jill closet/bath or turn it into a sitting room/private office. Large open entry inviting to your guests. 2 story great room for the wonderful get togethers. Butlers pantry for serving the cocktails and special meals. Kitchen is semi-open to great room. Large primary suite overlooks private rear yard. Stairs with wood treds, Bedroom 3 offers a private bath and walk in access to large floored storage. Upper level bedroom 4 offers balcony. Bedroom 5 with ample closet. Large bonus room with storage access and large closet. Plenty of storage
5 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $525,000
