5 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $519,900

THIS IS THE ONE! Come home to this beautiful home in the established Larkin Golf Course Community boasting FIVE bedrooms, THREE full baths, and 2 car garage extended 8 feet to fit full-size vehicles. The spacious kitchen features a breakfast bar, granite countertops, a stylish backsplash, and beautiful cabinetry while opening up to a breakfast nook and oversized living room. The formal dining room is perfect for entertaining your guest and special family gatherings. The first-floor bedroom and full bathroom are perfect for overnight guests. FOUR additional bedrooms and TWO full bathrooms upstairs featuring the large primary suite with a sitting area. Convenient upstairs laundry! The upstairs bonus room is the perfect space for a home office/hobby room/flex room. This home has excellent natural lighting, an open floor plan, neutral colors, and a spacious entryway to greet your guests. Imagine this home with your personal touches and let's call it home!