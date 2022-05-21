MOVE-IN READY!! New construction near Troutman that features a finished basement! Don't miss this opportunity for a brand new home in an established community. This Cypress plan has five bedrooms, four full baths, and almost 3,400 square feet. One bedroom is located on the main, while the primary suite & two secondary bedrooms are on the upper floor. The basement has a bedroom & full bath with 5-ft shower along with a spacious rec room. Other wonderful extras include a study with French doors, quartz counters in secondary baths, a shower with bench seat in the guest bath, luxury primary bath, a gas fireplace, and Enhanced Vinyl Plank flooring on the main. The beautiful kitchen has stone gray cabinets with crown molding, granite counters, a white ceramic tile backsplash in a brick pattern & stainless appliances, including a gas range. Outdoor spaces include a large front porch and second-floor balcony, a rear deck & patio. Convenient to interstates and the Lake Norman area. Visit today!
5 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $495,000
