5 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $495,000

New construction near Troutman that features a finished basement! Don't miss out on this opportunity for a brand new home in an established community. This Cypress plan has five bedrooms, four full baths, and almost 3,400 square feet. One bedroom is located on the main, while the owner's suite & two secondary bedrooms are on the upper floor, and the basement has a bedroom and full bath along with a spacious rec room. Other wonderful extras include a dining room with tray ceiling, a walk-in shower with seat in the guest bath, luxury owner's bath, a gas fireplace, and Enhanced Vinyl Plank flooring on the main. The beautiful kitchen has white cabinets with crown molding, granite counters, a ceramic tile backsplash, and stainless appliances, including a gas range. Outdoor spaces include a large front porch and second-floor balcony, a rear deck, and a patio. Ask about Smart Home features INCLUDED in this home. Convenient to interstates and the Lake Norman area. Find out more today!

